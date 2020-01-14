Sen. Martha McSally, R-Ariz., brought in more than $4 million for her campaign in the last three months of 2019 — her best fundraising haul of the year, The Hill is reporting.

She finished the quarter with $7.6 million in cash on hand, the news outlet noted.

“Martha’s fundraising momentum shows that Arizonans are excited to send her back to the U.S. Senate this year,” Dylan Lefler, McSally’s campaign manager, said.

McSally was appointed to fill the seat of the late Republican Sen. John McCain in 2018.

Her fundraising still lagged behind her chief Democratic Party opponent Mark Kelly, who raised almost $6.3 million in the fourth quarter, The Hill said.