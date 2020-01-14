Soviet-style gulags would be a good way to carry out necessary “re-education” of Donald Trump supporters if Sen. Bernie Sanders becomes president, according to a field worker for the self-declared socialist candidate.

The startling declaration was captured on undercover video published Tuesday by Jame O’Keefe’s Project Veritas.

A Project Veritas journalist asked Sanders organizer Kyle Jurek if “MAGA people” could be re-educated if the Vermont lawmaker wins in November.

“We gotta try,” Jurek said. “In Nazi Germany, after the fall of the Nazi Party, there was a s***-ton of the populace that was f****ing Nazified.

“Germany had to spend billions of dollars re-educating their f****ing people to not be Nazis,” Jurek said. “We’re probably going to have to do the same f***ing thing here.

“That’s kind of what all Bernie’s whole f***ing like, ‘Hey, free education for everybody’ because we’re going to have to teach you to not be a f****ing Nazi,” he said.

See the new Project Veritas video:

[embedded content]

Jurek also insisted the CIA was too critical of Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin’s gulags, missing the grand objective of indoctrination.

“People were actually paid a living wage in the gulags, they conjugal visits in gulags, gulags were meant for re-education,” he said.

Gulags would be the best way to re-educate billionaires, according to Jurek.

He said “the greatest way to break a f***ing billionaire of their privilege and their idea that their superior, go and break rocks for 12 hours a day.”

“You’re now a working class person and you’re going to f****ing learn what the means, right?”

If you think 1968 was bad …

Jurek warned that if the Democratic Party doesn’t nominate Sanders, the city hosting the convention this summer, Milwaukee, will “burn.”

“If Bernie doesn’t get the nomination or it goes to a second round at the DNC convention, f***ing Milwaukee will burn,” he said. “It’ll start in Milwaukee and then when the police push back on that, other sites will f***ing [explode].”

Referring to the riots that marred the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Jurek issued a warning.

“Be ready to be in Milwaukee for the DNC convention. We’re going to make [1968] look like a f***ing girl’s scout f***ing cookout,” he said. “The cops are going to be the ones f***ing beaten in Milwaukee.”