THE CROWD ERUPTED TONIGHT AT THE COLLEGE FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP WHEN PRESIDENT TRUMP WALKED ON THE FIELD!

The ROAR WAS AMAZING!

At one point the crowd was SO LOUD that President Trump paused and waved at the crowd!!

WOW! LOOK A THIS!

How the crowd reacted when President Donald Trump walked in to the National Championship Game. pic.twitter.com/1a0nyLrYNV — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) January 14, 2020

During the championship game Actor Vince Vaughn was seen shaking hands iwth Preisdnet Trump during the game.

Vaughn is libertarian. He is one of the few Hollywood actors who is not a far left lunatic.

I’m very sorry to have to share this video with you. All of it, every part of it. pic.twitter.com/ELMbDHZbZq — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 14, 2020

Of course, the left was not happy about this public display of affection for the president. But there are a number of supporting comments under the video as well.

Here are a few of the tweets from intolerant leftists.

I’ll never not see this image when I look at #VinceVaughan. It may have ruined my favorite movies. It will definitely stop me from going to more of his movies. #Stage5Clinger #PutinsGOP — banegirl ⚖️ (@TheRealBaneGirl) January 14, 2020

melania doesn’t understand english. her job is to smile and nod yes — sparklycosmos (@sparklycosmos) January 14, 2020

Vince Vaugh: explain yourself. — Kelly Kenneally (@KellyKenneally) January 14, 2020

This sucks. — Widespreadcards (@widespreadcards) January 14, 2020

Not sure Trump knows who the actor is. Does Trump even watch movies? Books – not so much

Music – nyet

Theatre – non

Ballet – nein

Art – if it’s gold Don’t want to be a culture snob, he’s more a teen beauty pageant guy. #TrumpCulture — Jay Snowdon (@jay_snowdon) January 14, 2020

