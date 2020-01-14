https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/01/here-we-go-the-intolerant-left-thrashes-actor-vince-vaughn-after-he-shakes-president-trumps-hand-at-national-championship-game/

THE CROWD ERUPTED TONIGHT AT THE COLLEGE FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP WHEN PRESIDENT TRUMP WALKED ON THE FIELD!

The ROAR WAS AMAZING!
At one point the crowd was SO LOUD that President Trump paused and waved at the crowd!!

WOW! LOOK A THIS!

During the championship game Actor Vince Vaughn was seen shaking hands iwth Preisdnet Trump during the game.
Vaughn is libertarian. He is one of the few Hollywood actors who is not a far left lunatic.

Of course, the left was not happy about this public display of affection for the president. But there are a number of supporting comments under the video as well.

Here are a few of the tweets from intolerant leftists.

