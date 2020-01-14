White House Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley Tuesday slammed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats for questioning whether Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani posed an imminent threat and if killing him was a disproportionate response to his actions.

“You don’t have to take our word for it; just listen to Soleimani himself,” Gidley told Fox News’ “Fox and Friends.” “He’s the one who had a history, decades worth of killing his own people, injuring and maiming tens of thousands, hundreds of thousands if you count Syria, 600-plus Americans.”

However, Democrats are jumping on the matter because they don’t want President Donald Trump to succeed in any way, whether economically or taking out terrorists, claimed Gidley.

“After we did this Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the house, went to a camera and said that this attack was escalated and it was a disproportionate response,” he said. “We know for a fact, Soleimani has killed at least 600 Americans, so how many more Americans have to die for Nancy Pelosi to think it is proportionate?

Gidley also slammed Pelosi for the delay in sending articles of impeachment against Trump on to the Senate, after “for the longest time she was telling us that this president was a direct threat to the republic, that the very democracy we lived in was in peril.”

The impeachment, he added, is “purely political. It’s out of a desire to gain more power…to try and smear this president because they know they can’t beat him at the ballot box.”