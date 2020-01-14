“Homeland” star Mandy Patinkin is accusing President TrumpDonald John Trump Democratic challenger on Van Drew’s party switch: ‘He betrayed our community’ Rand Paul pledges to force Hunter Biden vote if GOP backs Dem impeachment witnesses Trump plans to divert .2 billion from Pentagon for border wall construction: report MORE of wanting to have it “both ways” with the U.S. intelligence community and selectively picking which conclusions to support.

Patinkin told reporters on Monday that Trump had gone “to war” with the intelligence community over the investigation into his presidential campaign and Russian election interference but later claimed that intelligence indicated that Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in a U.S. drone strike, posed an “imminent threat,” according to Entertainment Weekly.

“To go to war on the intelligence community … you can’t have it both ways,” said Patinkin.

“You can’t wake up in the morning and in your tweet say we had imminent knowledge that an event was going to take place, so that’s why we did this, and in the same breath say that’s from the intelligence community but then choose to ignore the intelligence community when they talk about Russian interference in the election. It doesn’t work that way,” he added.

The administration’s assertion Soleimani posed an imminent threat has been challenged by critics and congressional Democrats who argue that the president was not authorized to order the strike. Trump on Monday said that it “doesn’t really matter” if the Iranian commander posed an imminent threat “because of his horrible past.”

The “Homeland” star recently finished filming the show’s eighth and final season, which is reportedly set amid peace talks between the Taliban in Afghanistan and a fictional U.S. administration.