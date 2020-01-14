A trove of new evidence in the impeachment case against President Donald Trump has been released to the Senate ahead of its upcoming trial, including new text messages and phone records from Lev Parnas, a business associate of Rudy Giuliani’s who helped connect Giuliani to Ukrainian officials, reports Axios.

House Democrats released some of the documents provided to the House Judiciary, Intelligence, and Foreign Affairs Committees on Sunday by Parnas attorney Joseph Bondy. The documents show Parnas sought to set up a meeting between Giuliani and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, including a letter from Giuliani to then-President-elect Zelenskiy affirming that he was working “with the President’s knowledge and consent.”

Another note, written on stationary from the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Vienna, includes instructions to get Zelenskiy to announce that the “Biden case will be investigated.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is set to formally send the articles of impeachment against Trump to the Senate on Wednesday.

Trump in July asked Zelenskiy to look into former Vice President Joe Biden while withholding aid from the country.

In a statement accompanying the release of information, the House Democratic committee chairs who led the impeachment inquiry said the evidence “confirms what we already know: the President and his associates pressured Ukrainian officials to announce investigations that would benefit the President politically.”