The House will vote Wednesday to send impeachment articles to the Senate, Speaker Nancy PelosiNancy PelosiA time for war, a time for peace — and always a time to defend America Here’s what happens next on impeachment Overnight Defense: Trump says it ‘doesn’t really matter’ if Soleimani was plotting imminent attack | Pompeo won’t testify before House panel on Iran | Investigation finds Pensacola base shooting was terrorism MORE (D-Calif.) told Democrats Tuesday morning, according to multiple Democrats.

Pelosi did not announce at Tuesday morning’s House Democratic Caucus meeting which lawmakers will serve as prosecutors — also known as impeachment managers — in the Senate trial.

But the resolution slated to hit the House floor on Wednesday is expected to name the impeachment managers.

“The vote will be tomorrow,” Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) said as he left the caucus meeting in the Capitol basement.

“The resolution will be done tomorrow; the managers will be named in the resolution,” he added. “We’ll have about a 10-minute debate and we’ll vote on it and then send everything over. And the Senate trial, I assume, will start next week.”

The vote will come exactly four weeks after the House passed two articles of impeachment accusing Trump of abusing his power for pressuring the Ukrainian government to open investigations into his political opponents and obstructing Congress during Democrats’ inquiry by defying subpoenas for witness testimony and documents.

Pelosi had withheld the articles from the Senate in an effort to pressure Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellRand Paul pledges to force Hunter Biden vote if GOP backs Dem impeachment witnesses GOP leadership: There aren’t 51 votes to dismiss Trump articles of impeachment Here’s what happens next on impeachment MORE (R-Ky.) to agree to terms for an impeachment trial, including whether witnesses can be called.

McConnell has so far refused to budge, arguing that any decisions on witnesses should come after both sides make opening arguments in the trial.

Against that backdrop, Democrats have been virtually unanimous in supporting Pelosi’s strategy to delay sending the articles, while the spotlight has shone on Senate GOP leaders and the rules that will govern the trial.

“What we were focused on here was a fair trial, just talking about what the process would be for a fair trial and making sure the American people hear the full truth,” said Rep. Ann Kuster Ann McLane KusterCast and crew of ‘Unbelievable’ join lawmakers to advocate for reducing DNA, rape kit backlog House Democrats inch toward majority support for impeachment Katherine Clark quietly eyes leadership ascent MORE (D-N.H.).

The announcement arrives as numerous House Democrats have been jockeying for the coveted spot of impeachment manager — a prominent position that can raise a national profile in an instant.

Rep. Richard Neal Richard Edmund NealWhite House weighing proposal to tighten eligibility for disability benefits On The Money: USMCA vote held up as committees review deal | Trump legislation added .7T to debt: watchdog | 97 percent of CFOs expect downturn | Trump says ‘phase two’ China deal could come after election Democrats call for appointment of permanent IRS watchdog MORE (D-Mass.), chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, was not among the lawmakers seeking a manager role. But he said those on the front lines of the investigation — particularly lawmakers on the Intelligence and Judiciary committees — are obvious choices to assume the position.

“They’re the ones who, obviously, should proceed,” he said.