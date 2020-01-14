An Iranian national, who was arrested Friday after police in Palm Beach, Florida, say they found him with $22,000, a machete, a pick ax and knives, is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 29.

Masoud Yareioeill Zoleh was released until his court appearance, The Palm Beach Post reported.

Police say the investigation remains open and have not given details on the charges.

Palm Beach Police Public Information Officer Michael Ogrodnick said officers had received a call about 9:30 a.m. Friday regarding Yareioeill Zoleh. And, according to the newspaper, court documents show deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office searched a car belonging to him.

The car was found at the short-term parking lot at Palm Beach International Airport, the Post said.

His arrest marked the most recent of a person catching the attention of those guarding President Donald Trump or the town of Palm Beach, where his Mar-a-Lago estate in located, according to the newspaper.

On Jan. 6, a person was arrested at the estate by Secret Service agents with the help of Palm Beach police and the sheriff’s office. A redacted police report only showed an arrest had been made and did not provide further details.