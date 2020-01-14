Iranian national Masoud Yarieilzoleh was arrested on Friday in Bradley Park in Palm Beach.

Yarieilzoleh was carrying $22,00o in cash, a machete and knives.

When officers asked Masoud to stand up they found another knife and an ax.

Palm Beach Police have released a photo of Masoud Yarieilzoleh, the Iranian national arrested allegedly carrying a machete on Friday. Police say he was arrested, questioned at the station and given a notice to appear. No other info yet. Background here: https://t.co/557ltHF57y pic.twitter.com/LxPzbXyr6x — Nicholas Nehamas 🏝 (@NickNehamas) January 13, 2020

Masoud Yarieilzoleh was arrested just miles from President Trump’s permanent address at Mar-a-Lago.

Via the Palm Beach Daily News:

Police asked Yarieilzoleh to stand up, and when he did, they noticed a large machete under a mat where he was lying and a knife where he had been sitting. Yarieilzoleh verbally consented to a search of his belongings. An additional knife and an ax were found in a bag, the report said. The two knives were approximately 4.5 inches in length, and the machete 17 inches, according to the report. Yarieilzoleh was arrested and charged with carrying a concealed weapon and was released late Friday. He is scheduled to appear in court at 1 p.m. Jan. 29. Police said Friday that along with the weapons, he had $22,000 in his possession. The police report does not mention the money because it was not the cause for the arrest, police said.

