Political observers in the year 2020 know that, for the Democratic Party and the broader political Left alike, intersectionality often reigns supreme. For those still wondering what exactly “intersectionality” is, Daily Wire Editor-in-Chief Ben Shapiro has produced a helpful explanatory video on the topic:

“Intersectionality is a form of identity politics in which the value of your opinion depends on how many victim groups you belong to,” Shapiro explained. “At the bottom of the totem pole is the person everybody loves to hate: The straight, white male. And who’s at the top? Well, it’s very hard to say, because new groups claim victim status all the time. No one can keep track.”

Alas, it should come as no surprise that contemporary Democrats would rally around what is perhaps one of the most readily identifiable sub-identity groups boasting immense “intersectional” street credibility: The transgender illegal alien.

“House Democrats plan to call on a key immigration agency to release all transgender people who are currently being detained, arguing that the U.S. has failed to follow guidelines to protect individuals who face more perilous conditions in detention than other migrants,” The Hill reported yesterday.

The outlet then reported on the precise contents of the early copy of the letter it obtained. The letter will be sent to Acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf and Acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Matthew Albence. Per The Hill, the letter reads, in relevant part:

We write to demand the release of all transgender people currently detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Transgender migrants and asylum seekers are particularly vulnerable to sexual harassment, solitary confinement, physical assault, and medical neglect. These inhumane conditions and systematic abuses are evidenced in countless reports and accounts by formally detained people.

According to the outlet, the letter cites research from left-wing organizations such as the Human Rights Campaign, Amnesty International, and the Center for American Progress in order to argue that “due to their gender identity, transgender migrants are more likely to face ‘the pervasive use of solitary confinement’ and that they are ’97 times more likely to be sexually victimized’ compared to ‘their cis-gender and straight counterparts in detention.’”

The effort is being led by Rep. Mike Quigley (D-IL), who TheBlaze notes is of the belief that ICE is actually required to release all transgender detainees. In order to advance that claim, the letter cites a 2015 ICE memo and the Department of Homeland Security’s 2020 appropriations bill.

“Quigley’s office is working to get lawmakers’ signatures on the letter and expects to send it to acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf and ICE Director Matt Albence later this week,” the Washington Examiner reports.

The year 2019 was a busy year for ICE, especially over the first six months. Record numbers of illegal aliens seemed to flood over America’s porous southern border on a seemingly monthly basis, although the tide has stemmed over the past few months. As the 2020 election heats up, President Donald Trump is continuing to emphasize border security and immigration enforcement as key political priorities.