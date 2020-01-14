Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe taunted Democrats on Sunday and revealed he will be releasing the ‘first bombshell tape’ of the 2020 election this week.

“You aren’t going to want to miss what we expose in 2020,” O’Keefe said reminding Americans that his undercover videos exposed “bird dogging” and other schemes cooked up by the Democrats to start fights at Trump’s rallies in 2016.

O’Keefe released a teaser of his first undercover bombshell video exposing 2020 Democrats and it looks like Bernie Sanders will be O’Keefe’s first target based on hints in his vignette.

On Tuesday morning James O’Keefe and Project Veritas released their teaser video from the Bernie Sanders Campaign.

In the video you see Bernie’s Field Organizer Kyle Jurek suggesting that Trump supporters need re-education camps.

Jurek then says cities will burn if President Trump wins again.

BREAKING: “If Bernie doesn’t get the nomination or it goes to a second round at the @DNC Convention, f**king Milwaukee will burn” – @BernieSanders Field Organizer Kyle Jurek FULL RELEASE AT NOON: https://t.co/BFGnoCeJE7#Expose2020 pic.twitter.com/T21gG5cWGQ — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) January 14, 2020

The full video is coming out at noon.

