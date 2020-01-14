As partisan political opponents of President Donald Trump continue to argue about the imminence of an Iran threat, here’s a sobering perspective of something imminent and dangerous: Iran is less than a year from having a nuclear weapon, according to former CIA Director James Woolsey on Newsmax TV.

“One of the reasons I was really pleased to see the step the president took with respect to Soleimani and taking him out, it says pretty forcefully and clearly to the Iranian leaders: You’re not going to get away with this,” Woolsey told Tuesday’s “Newsmax Now.”

After removing Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commander Qassem Soleimani, the leader of a U.S.-designated terrorist group, Iran has fired more than a dozen missiles at Iraqi airbases housing U.S. troops, vowed to break the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and killed 176 innocent people with the IRGC’s bombing of a Ukrainian commercial airliner.

Mistakenly firing a missile at a plane, killing citizens of Iran, Ukraine, and Canada, clearly Iran cannot be trusted with weapon of mass destruction, according to Woolsey, who commented on U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s echoing Trump’s vow of a denuclearized Iran.

“I think I’ve seen this movie before, Britain and the United States coming together to stop a totalitarian power dominating a major part of Eurasia,” Woolsey told host John Bachman, referring to World War II and comparing Iran to Nazi Germany. “We’ve got to stand firm on this, and if the Germans and French don’t come along, then ‘sayonara, we’ll see you when you finally wake up.’

“We cannot, Boris Johnson was absolutely right, we cannot let the Iranians have a nuke and they’re probably a few months away, six, eight. That’s just a nonstarter.”

Not only was the JCPOA the worst deal in international history, according to Woolsey, it was unenforceable for reasons like Iran could just designate their nuclear sites a military base, which could not be inspected by terms of the agreement.

