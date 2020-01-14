“Jeopardy!” has issued an apology for initially ruling that the historic Church of the Nativity is in Israel and not Palestine.

During last week’s broadcast, “Jeopardy!” posed a question of where is the Church of the Nativity located. One of the contestants answered that the church is located in Palestine. The answer was considered incorrect at the time.

Social media erupted, with many users voicing opposition to the ruling, insisting that the beloved game show was wrong, and that the Church of the Nativity is in Palestine, and not Israel.

You can read more about the incident and resulting controversy here.

What are the details?



In a Monday statement, the show apologized, saying that the clue was “flawed.”

“In the process of taping this clue, ‘BUILT IN THE 300s A.D., THE CHURCH OF THE NATIVITY’ we became aware that the clue was flawed as written and that determining an acceptable response would be problematic,” the show’s statement revealed.

The show pointed out that it decided to void the clue altogether. But “human error” resulted in the question making it to air anyway.

“In accordance with our rules and in the interest of fairness, we voided the clue and threw it out,” the statement continued. “We restored Katie’s and Jack’s scores to what they were prior to the clue. The outcome of the game was not affected. We then continued the game with this replacement clue.”

You can read more about the background courtesy of the Daily Mail here.

Christians recognize that the church, which is located in Bethlehem, is the birthplace of Jesus. According to Haaretz, the church has been recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site under “Palestine” since 2012.

Also, the Palestinian Authority does have direct control of the church and the city of Bethlehem and has since 1995. Israel still maintains control over access to tourist areas in the West Bank.