Producers of the long-running game show “Jeopardy!” said Monday that an answer about where the Church of the Nativity is located was included in a recent taping in error.

In a statement on the show’s website, showrunners explained that the clue in the “Where’s that church?” category, “Built in the 300s AD, the Church of the Nativity,” was understood to have had a controversial answer and had been slated to be left out of the broadcast.

“We became aware that the clue was flawed as written and that determining an acceptable response would be problematic. In accordance with our rules and in the interest of fairness, we voided the clue and threw it out,” the producers wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

But “human error” resulted in the question making it to air anyway, they continued.

“Unfortunately, through human error in post-production, the uncorrected version of the game was broadcast. We regret the error and we will make every effort to ensure this never happens again.”

Twitter users had called on the show to restore $200 docked from the episode’s eventual winner, Katie Needle, after she answered with the question “Where is Palestine?” and was marked incorrect. A challenger followed after, buzzing in with “Where is Israel?,” which was marked correct.

Unacceptable!! Bethlehem is in the Palestinian territories which Israel illegally occupies (Katie Needle got the correct answer & was robbed). @Jeopardy owes an apology for endorsing Israel’s universally-condemned illegal takeover of Palestinian lands.pic.twitter.com/Ym99YziM4k — Omar Baddar (@OmarBaddar) January 11, 2020

This is outrageous. If “Israel” had been the answer, it would have been bad enough. But the fact that she gave “Palestine” as the thought answer and was told it was wrong makes this an outrage & an insult to history, reality, the thousands of oppressed Palestinians of Bethlehem — James J. Zogby (@jjz1600) January 11, 2020