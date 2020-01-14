Speaking at a small campaign event Monday for former Vice President Joe Biden, former Secretary of State John Kerry claimed that President Donald Trump “wouldn’t qualify for a security clearance” if not for the fact that he is president.

“If he wasn’t president of the United States, he wouldn’t qualify for a security clearance,” Kerry said, according to a tweet from New York Magazine reporter Olivia Nuzzi.

The campaign stop in Marshalltown, Iowa, only drew “roughly two dozen” people, according to Nuzzi, who followed the entire event.

Kerry has been stumping for Biden in Iowa ahead of the state’s first-in-the-nation presidential caucuses on Feb.3.

At the Marshalltown event Monday, Kerry called Biden “by far the most qualified candidate in the race,” the Times-Republican reported.

On Saturday afternoon in Davenport, Iowa, Kerry argued, “There’s only one person here who’s ready and capable of throwing these rascals out of the White House and winning back the future of the country, and that’s Joe Biden,”according to the Quad-City Times.

Bitter about the Iran deal fallout?

As secretary of state, Kerry was an instrumental player in securing the Iran nuclear deal, from which Trump withdrew in 2018.

At the Davenport event, Kerry called the deal “the strongest, most transparent, most accountable nuclear agreement on the face of the planet” and blamed Trump, rather than Iran, for recent hostility in the Middle East.

“Everything that happened in the last week was predictable, foreseeable and foreseen,” Kerry said. “There were no missiles being fired at ships in the Gulf before (Trump) walked away (from the nuclear agreement). There were no people attacking our embassy before he walked away. We weren’t asked to leave Iraq before he walked away. We were there welcomed to fight ISIS.”

Trump has long criticized the Iran deal, often labeling it the “worst deal ever.“

Most recently, Trump has argued that it was money given to Iran via the nuclear agreement — $150 billion to be exact — that, in large part, has funded the regime’s terrorist activities over the last several years.

Kerry attempted to push back on that claim Sunday on “Face the Nation,” arguing that not all of the $150 billion went to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the military arm responsible for Iranian terrorist activities and proxy wars, but that only some of it did.

“Clearly some money from the budget of Iran is going to go to the IRGC. It always has. That’s no surprise,” Kerry said.

“The IRGC has never had a problem getting money,” he acknowledged. “Donald Trump keeps saying they got $150 billion dollars. A lie. The vast proportion of that money went to the economy of Iran and they’re always going to be funding the IRGC,” Kerry added. “There was no question about that.”

After Kerry’s appearance on the “Face the Nation,” Trump took to Twitter to argue that Kerry proved his point.

(H/T Newsweek)