It don’t mean a thing if you ain’t got that swing – so beware Never Trumpers, pollster John Zogby warns on Newsmax TV.

The nation is so polarized now, leaving such a narrow swath of swing voters to turn the next presidential election, a Democrat nominee like Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., might ultimately re-elect President Donald Trump, Zogby told the premiere of “Greg Kelly Reports.”

“There is a danger signal for the Democrats: If Bernie’s nominated, he’s got potential, he could be the next president of the United States, but he is a controversial, alienating figure, and he does not necessarily appeal to swing voters,” Zogby said.

With so many already decided on Trump, for or against – “it comes down to D’s and R’s and who you like and who you hate,” per Zogby – the few actual movers in the 2020 presidential election must be drawn in, which could be difficult for Sanders, Zogby told host Greg Kelly.

Also, the strong economy is a huge selling point for swing voters for Trump, he added.

“Boy, that’s the wind at your back, despite headlines and negativity,” Zogby said. “That’s what keeps the president afloat, and he is afloat.”

Zogby, who assisted the Trump campaign’s polling in 2016, runs polling firm John Zogby Strategies.

Important: See Newsmax TV now carried in 70 million cable homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, or Find More Cable Systems – Click Here.