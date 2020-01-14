Following the spate of antisemitic attacks in New York City, both the Mayor and the Governor pledged to take swift action to do something about it. In a pleasant surprise, as compared to how business is normally done in New York, they moved quickly and actually came up with something that might be helpful while not breaking the bank. The police have begun the process of installing new security cameras around Brooklyn, focusing on the traditionally Jewish neighborhoods where most of the violence has taken place. (CBS New York)

The city is planning to add dozens of security cameras in Brooklyn in response to the recent anti-Semitic hate crimes. Mayor Bill de Blasio says the NYPD will install 100 new cameras in Williamsburg, Crown Heights and Borough Park. The first 30 cameras will be up and working by March.

This seems like a solid plan that’s not going to cost the taxpayers a ton of cash. And it’s something that’s already known to deliver proven results. You’ll remember that a couple of the antisemitic attacks last year were captured on camera and that was the only way they eventually managed to identify the assailant. (For some reason, many of the residents don’t care to talk to or cooperate with the police.)

There are quite a few privately owned cameras mounted outside of businesses and residences in New York City, but they obviously don’t provide full coverage. Also, making use of the footage they record relies on either the cooperative nature of the owners or obtaining a warrant in a timely fashion. With the police having their own video at key locations, swifter action should be possible.

Of course, not everyone is happy about this news. (We’re talking about New York City, after all.) There are already reports of people calling in to local radio shows or showing up at demonstrations saying that cameras like these are turning our society into a “police state” or something. Others have long been pushing back against the use of facial recognition software by law enforcement, asserting that it unjustly targets minorities. And then, of course, there are the “F*** the Police” marches that take place in Brooklyn on a regular basis.

Gee… it’s almost as if some of these people don’t want the police to catch the people who are attacking the Jews. Perish the thought.

It’s a rare day when I get the chance to offer props to New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, but this is one of those infrequent occasions where I’m glad to do so. This plan was drawn up and enacted quickly and in an efficient manner. And if knowing they are under constant surveillance makes some of these antisemitic attackers think twice before committing their crimes, it will definitely be worth it. Failing that, if the cameras help get the perpetrators off the streets and into a jail cell quickly, that’s still a major improvement (assuming they aren’t immediately released on bail thanks to the state’s new “bail reform” law). Let’s just hope that Hizzoner doesn’t listen to the critics and begin to go weak in the knees on this project.