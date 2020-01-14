Supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) were outraged on social media on Tuesday when a CNN moderator asked what they thought was an unfair question to their candidate during the latest Democratic debate.

“I can’t believe the way CNN framed this as fact. Such bulls**t. It is disputed at best,” tweeted liberal pundit Krystal Ball. “This is why no one trusts the media. Congratulations.”

The question had to do with a disputed report from CNN that Sanders had told Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) during a private meeting that a woman could not win the election.

Sanders angrily denied the report, but Warren later confirmed it, which further enflamed the feud between the two candidates seeking to court the progressive wing of the party to challenge Joe Biden.

His supporters and others criticized the framing of the question on social media immediately after the interaction.

“You can’t make this stuff up,” responded progressive candidate Russ Cirincione.

“Utterly sleazy framing of that last question from CNN,” tweeted Luke Savage.

“Warren is lying to try to get women voters from the debated candidates. But CNN presented it like it was fact. Disgraceful,” responded labor activist RoseAnn DeMoro.

“Bernie just crushed this ludicrous allegation but everyone just pretended he said it anyway. Moderators are covering for Warren’s lies,” responded activist Abby Martin.

Even Donald Trump Jr. responded, “Is the fix against Bernie in again???”

Prior to the debate, a Sanders campaign aide lashed out at the women of “The View” for similar criticism against Sanders over the CNN report.

Here’s the question from the CNN debate:



CNN Moderator Openly Sides With Warren Over Sanders in Ongoing Campaign Dispute



www.youtube.com

