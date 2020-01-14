Presidential candidates Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Tom Steyer, and Amy Klobuchar will debate in Iowa on Tuesday evening.

CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer will moderate the debate, which will be held at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, along with CNN political correspondent Abby Phillip and The Des Moines Register’s Brianne Pfannestiel.

All times eastern.

9:17 PM: Buttigieg talks about continuing to be engaged without adding ground troops. He says Trump promised to end the endless war but has sent more troops to the Middle East.

9:15 PM: On Iran, Sanders says we have a president who could again drag us into wars based on lies. Biden says he would leave troops in the Middle East “patrolling the gulf” and he wants troops in the Middle East to also defend against ISIS because it is going to “reconstitute itself.” He talks about getting back in the Iran Deal.

Klobuchar also says she would leave some troops in the Middle East in places like Iraq and Syria. She rips Trump for putting his private interest in front of the country’s.

Warren says we need to get our combat troops out of the Middle East. She says we need to get out of the mindset that we need to do everything with combat troops. She says combat troops in the Middle East “is not helping.” She says nobody has a solution or endpoint and says Sen. Graham (R-SC) has talked about leaving troops there for 100 years.

9:10 PM: Steyer says he has worked internationally around the world for decades and he understands how America interacts with other countries. He says Warren made a good point about judgment versus experience. Steyer says we are listening to 20 years of mistakes by America in the Middle East. He says an “outside perspective” is what is needed.

9:08 PM: Warren asked about a poll that found a third of her own supporters said her ability to lead the country in a potential war was a weakness. She cites her judgment and says she sits on the Senate Intelligence Committee and has visited and fought for the troops. She says she is making sure that the troops don’t get cheated by giant financial institutions and she has three brothers who have served. She pivots to the revolving door between the defense industry and the Pentagon. She says that is “corruption” plain and simple. She calls for a cut in the defense budget and says we can’t let the defense industry “call the shots.”

9:07 PM: Buttigieg says he brings a different perspective. He says there are enlisted people he served with who are barely old enough to remember those voters. He says there are people enlisted who were not even alive during those votes. He talks about cyber security and climate security challenges that the next commander-in-chief will have to deal with.

9:06 PM: Klobuchar says she wasn’t in the Senate for the Iraq vote but she opposed it from the beginning, and her opponent ran ads against her.

9:02 PM: Blitzer asks Biden about his judgment being questioned because he voted for the Iraq War. Biden says his vote was a mistake. He says the man who argued against the war, Barack Obama, picked him as his running mate. Biden says he knows what it’s like to send a child to war because his son was in Iraq for a year. Biden says he he will compare his record overall on every other thing he has done to anybody else’s on stage.

Sanders is asked about his Afghanistan vote, and Sanders says it’s different from the Iraq vote because everybody voted for it except for Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA). Sanders then rails agains the “endless war” in Iraq. He says the money spent on that endless war should have gone to programs at home. Sanders said he thought Messrs. Bush and Cheney were lying and did everything he could to not get into war while Biden thought differently.

9:00 PM: Debate gets started. Blitzer asks the first question, and it’s about Iran. He asks which candidate is best prepared to be commander-in-chief. Sanders gets to respond first, and he says his record speaks to that. He says that in 2002, when Congress was debating Iraq, he said it was going to be a disaster. Sanders said last year he helped pass a war powers resolution with Sen. Mike Lee re: Saudi Arabia’s war with Yemen. Sanders mistakes Trump for Bush, saying “Bush” vetoed it.

8:53 PM: Blitzer introducing the six candidates as the debate is about to get started.

8:35 PM: In Wisconsin on the night of the debate, Trump sides with Sanders over “Pocahontas” Warren at his rally, saying he doesn’t believe Sanders said a woman could not win the White House against Trump. Trump says that’s not the kind of thing Sanders would say.

8:30 PM: Moderators more diverse than the candidates on stage. Jones said on CNN that the plutocrats could turn off potential voters Democrats need to beat Trump’s movement.

