President Trump is holding a massive rally in Milwaukee, Wisconsin tonight.
THOUSANDS lined up in the freezing temperatures to see President Trump this evening.
Another Great Trump Rally tonight !
Tues, January 14, 2020
07:00 pm (CST)
UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
400 W Kilbourn Ave
Milwaukee, WIhttps://t.co/eVgbobwjnw pic.twitter.com/H4wuuUuw2P
— Bruce McKerracher (@B__McKerracher) January 14, 2020
Look at this crowd!
Via Jack Posobiec.
https://twitter.com/JackPosobiec/status/1217254113337057280
Trump invited several Wisconsin lawmakers on the stage tonight.
Right Side Broadcasting Network is covering the rally live tonight in Wisconsin.
Besides the crowd inside — OVER 37,000 were watching live on Right Side Broadcasting Network.
