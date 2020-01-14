https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/01/live-video-massive-trump-rally-in-milwaukee-wisconsin-over-35000-watch-online-at-right-side-broadcasting-network/

President Trump is holding a massive rally in Milwaukee, Wisconsin tonight.

THOUSANDS lined up in the freezing temperatures to see President Trump this evening.

Look at this crowd!
Via Jack Posobiec.
https://twitter.com/JackPosobiec/status/1217254113337057280

Trump invited several Wisconsin lawmakers on the stage tonight.

Right Side Broadcasting Network is covering the rally live tonight in Wisconsin.

Besides the crowd inside — OVER 37,000 were watching live on Right Side Broadcasting Network.

