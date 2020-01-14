President Trump is holding a massive rally in Milwaukee, Wisconsin tonight.

THOUSANDS lined up in the freezing temperatures to see President Trump this evening.

Another Great Trump Rally tonight ! Tues, January 14, 2020 07:00 pm (CST) UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena

400 W Kilbourn Ave

Milwaukee, WIhttps://t.co/eVgbobwjnw pic.twitter.com/H4wuuUuw2P — Bruce McKerracher (@B__McKerracher) January 14, 2020

Look at this crowd!

Via Jack Posobiec.

https://twitter.com/JackPosobiec/status/1217254113337057280

Trump invited several Wisconsin lawmakers on the stage tonight.

Right Side Broadcasting Network is covering the rally live tonight in Wisconsin.

Besides the crowd inside — OVER 37,000 were watching live on Right Side Broadcasting Network.

The post LIVE VIDEO — MASSIVE TRUMP RALLY in Milwaukee Wisconsin — Over 37,000 Watch Online at Right Side Broadcasting Network appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.