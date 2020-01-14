There’s a lot of social media spittle flying over Vince Vaughn shaking hands with Donald Trump at Monday’s 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship in New Orleans, but the real action was on the field and in the sets of eyeballs tuning in.

Supported by the Wedding Crashers star, No. 1-ranked Louisiana State University’s Fighting Tigers and QB Joe Burrow took down number No. 3 Clemson with a defining 42-25 final. Coming off a remarkable undefeated season, last night’s win was the fourth NCAA National Championship win and its first since 2007.

All of which added up to a total overall viewership of 25,588,000 for the primetime ESPN broadcast game. With that, the Disney-owned sports cabler had a win of its own, albeit a slight one. Pulling in the highest cable audience since the January 8, 2018 National Championship between Alabama and Georgia, yesterday’s gridiron college battle was up 1% in total initial viewership over last year’s Clemson winning game.

On EPSN alone, the LSU dominated game drew 25,004,000 viewers – a rise of 3% over the 2019 championship match-up.

Now, those are both tiny victories, and probably won’t mean a lot to all those who unsuccessfully tried to stream the first half on the ESPN+ (Just raising my frustrated hand here Bob Iger) and the regular ESPN app. However, on the small screen itself and after a pro-football season that has seen some steady ratings growth, a win is still a win, no matter how tight.

Last night’s game hit its peak of 29,200,000 in the second quarter time period of 9:45 – 10 PM ET as LSU took the lead for the first time.

BTW – if you want another stat with a bit more wiggle room. LSU’s Burrow shattered some records last night with his 31-for-49 for 463 yards and five touchdowns. A perfect end to a perfect season, and that had nothing to do with Vince Vaughn or Donald Trump.