A man has become an eyeborg by implanting a video camera in one of his eyes in which he was blind to further distort the line between science fiction and real life.

Rob Spence is happy to call himself a cyborg – although he is more accurately an eyeborg – after replacing his blind eye with a video camera that brings to mind the idea of humans merging with machines.

A filmmaker, Rob uses a wireless video camera which is embedded into his prosthetic eye. He has two designs to choose from one, with a realistic human eye and another that resembles Terminator’s eye.

It is made up of a sealable prosthetic shell, a circuit board, battery, camera module and a wireless video transmitter.

(Image: spence.rob/Instagram)

Rob said: “I swap between the two of them as a prosthetic eye is as switchable as a pair of earrings.

“I tend to pop one in when I am filming something interesting. And I often wear an eyepatch.”

There is no real science fiction here as he isn’t suddenly able to see out of the camera as it isn’t connected to an optic nerve but it does record everything that he sees for 30 minutes until the battery runs out.

A video signal is sent to a receiver which then streams the images to a monitor.

Rob’s plan is to develop a 3D printed version of the eye and he is working with a team of engineers to work on the tech side and streamline the manufacturing.

(Image: spence.rob/Instagram)

He continued: ““For me being an Eyeborg is all about taking a bad situation and making it better.

“I don’t have to just ‘fit in’ with a prosthetic, I can celebrate my cyborgness and individuality. In other words, being one eyed can be f***ing cool.”

It is one of several ways that advancements in science are allowing humans to use technology for health benefits.

Another are biosensor tattoos that are being invented by the Technical University of Munich.

The ink on the skin changes colour depending on biomarker shifts. When the acidic makeup of the skin changes then so does the colour of the tattoos.