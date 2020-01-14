On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) argued that 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden should vow to avoid campaigning during the Senate’s impeachment trial if he believes that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) didn’t delay sending the impeachment articles to the Senate “for him.”

McCarthy said that he believes Pelosi delayed sending the articles partially because she doesn’t have a good case, but also because it hurts all the senators running for president and benefits Biden.

McCarthy then stated, “Joe Biden should actually make a pledge not to campaign while impeachment is on, if he believes in the fairness and that Nancy Pelosi didn’t do this for him.”

