Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnellAddison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellRand Paul pledges to force Hunter Biden vote if GOP backs Dem impeachment witnesses GOP leadership: There aren’t 51 votes to dismiss Trump articles of impeachment Here’s what happens next on impeachment MORE (R-Ky.) says Republicans could subpoena Hunter Biden to testify about his business dealings with a Ukrainian gas company if Democrats insist on having witnesses such as former national security adviser John Bolton John BoltonRand Paul pledges to force Hunter Biden vote if GOP backs Dem impeachment witnesses Here’s what happens next on impeachment Poll: 51 percent of Americans support House vote to impeach Trump MORE testify at the Senate impeachment trial.

“We’ll be dealing with the witness issue at the appropriate time into the trial, and I think it’s certainly appropriate to point out that both sides would want to call witnesses that they wanted to hear from,” McConnell told reporters Tuesday when asked about GOP senators who want Hunter Biden, former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden most trusted among Democratic primary voters on foreign relations: poll Russia hacked Ukrainian gas company at center of impeachment inquiry: report Warren: Sanders said a woman could not win the White House MORE’s son, to testify.

“When you get to that issue, I can’t imagine that only the witnesses that our Democratic colleagues would want to call would be called,” he said.

The GOP leader also noted “there is little or no sentiment in the Republican conference for a motion to dismiss” the articles of impeachment immediately, adding that “our members feel that we have an obligation to listen to the arguments.”

McConnell confirmed that all 53 Republican senators support passing an organizing resolution at the start of President Trump Donald John Trump Democratic challenger on Van Drew’s party switch: ‘He betrayed our community’ Rand Paul pledges to force Hunter Biden vote if GOP backs Dem impeachment witnesses Trump plans to divert .2 billion from Pentagon for border wall construction: report MORE’s trial that would set up time for the House prosecutors and the president’s defense team to lay out their opening arguments and for senators to submit questions to the chairman in writing.

Votes on subpoenaing witnesses such as Bolton or acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney John (Mick) Michael MulvaneyThis week: Impeachment spotlight shifts to the Senate Trump indicates he’d block Bolton’s testimony ‘for the sake of the office’ Collins says she’s working with other GOP senators to allow impeachment witnesses MORE will be considered after what McConnell calls “phase one of the trial.”

Sen. Rand Paul Randal (Rand) Howard PaulRand Paul pledges to force Hunter Biden vote if GOP backs Dem impeachment witnesses Fox’s Bongino: Soleimani posed imminent threat by ‘having a pulse’ This week: Impeachment spotlight shifts to the Senate MORE (R-Ky.) on Monday night said he will force a vote on subpoenaing Hunter Biden if Democrats insist on hearing from senior administration officials such as Bolton and Mulvaney.

“My colleagues can’t have it both ways. Calling for some, while blocking others. If we are going to give a platform to witnesses the Dems demand, I look forward to forcing votes to call Hunter Biden and many more!” Paul tweeted.