The singer Meat Loaf is suing a Dallas hotel and a horror convention after a fall from a stage last year that he said left him seriously injured and unable to perform.

The lawsuit, filed Monday in Tarrant County district court, names the Hyatt hotel chain and Texas Frightmare Weekend as defendants and seeks unspecified monetary damages.

In a court filing, the singer — whose legal name is Michael Aday — argues that the defendants profited off his fame but did not provide a safe environment at the May convention at the Hyatt Regency DFW hotel.

Aday, 72, a Nashville resident, was one of the top-billed celebrities at the convention. In addition to his singing career, he has acted in a number of movies and TV shows, including The Rocky Horror Picture Show and Fight Club.

A spokesman for Hyatt told KXAS-TV (NBC5) that the company doesn’t discuss pending litigation. A representative for the convention could not immediately be reached for comment.

On May 4, Aday took part in a question-and-answer session with convention attendees. A video shared online shows Aday stumbling as he walks along the back of the stage, microphone in hand.

He appears to attempt to regain his balance but then falls through the curtain as people in the audience gasp and someone runs to offer assistance.

According to the lawsuit, the bottom of the curtain was pooled on the back of the stage and had been draped in such a way that it looked like there was something beneath it “if a participant were to step on this part of the curtain.”

There was no railing, warning tape or any other sort of safety barrier at the back of the stage to prevent someone from falling off, the lawsuit alleges.

News reports said at the time Aday broke his collarbone; the lawsuit says he “sustained serious injuries to his neck, collar bone and shoulder.” He spent 12 days at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center at Grapevine, then an additional 30 days in a Nashville hospital.

The lawsuit says Aday is still in physical therapy to recover from his injuries, and he has not been able to perform since then.

In a Facebook post the same day as the fall, Texas Frightmare Weekend wrote that Aday is “a trooper and we are praying for a speedy recovery.”

The post also said he was confirmed to return to the 2020 convention; he is not listed as a guest on the convention’s website.

Aday, who grew up in Dallas and graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School, previously fell on stage during a 2016 concert in Edmonton, Alberta, after suffering from severe dehydration.