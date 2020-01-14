CNN was blasted on Tuesday night for siding with Elizabeth Warren over Bernie Sanders during the Democrat presidential debate when the far-left network asked a question that automatically presumed, without evidence, that Warren was telling the truth and Sanders was lying.

The question stemmed from a shady report that CNN published on Monday that claimed, according to anonymous sources, that Sanders told Warren in a private meeting in December 2018 that he believed that a woman could not win the election.

CNN’s Abby Phillips asked Sanders: “So, Senator Sanders, I do want to be clear here; you’re saying that you never told Senator Warren that a woman could not win the election?”

“That is correct,” Sanders responded.

Phillips then turned to Warren and asked, “Senator Warren, what did you think when Senator Sanders told you a woman could not win the election?”

The Hill personality Saagar Enjeti responded to Phillips’ question by writing: “Seriously it is outrageous that CNN would take Warren’s accusation as a statement of fact. Media malpractice.”

Daily Caller Editor in Chief Geoffrey Ingersoll tweeted: “Incredible. The CNN moderator asked Warren as if it were de facto true that Bernie told her a woman couldn’t be president. I cannot believe a moderator did not ask her if it was true. She just said straight up what did you think when Bernie said that to you? I’m blown away.”

