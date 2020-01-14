Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer is picking up support among Democratic voters in the early primary states of Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, and South Carolina, according to Tuesday’s Morning Consult Poll.

Steyer garnered 15%, a five-point spike from the same poll last week, trailing former Vice President Joe Biden (27%) and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. (19%).

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., follows Steyer with 12% and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg is fifth with 9%.

“Tom’s surging because his message is resonating: Washington is broken and that in order to fix it, we need to beat Trump and end corporate control of our government,” Steyer’s campaign manager Heather Hargreaves said in a statement to The Hill. “The groundswell of support reflects the excitement we’re seeing in the early states when Tom has a chance to meet face-to-face with people and share his vision of building shared prosperity for all.”

Steyer’s surge in South Carolina and Nevada was also reflected in a Fox News poll released Monday – he notched 15% of the vote in the South Carolina primary for second place and 12% of the vote in Nevada for third. The numbers were enough to qualify him for next week’s Democratic debate.