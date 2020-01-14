DeAnna Lorraine, the leading candidate running against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in California’s 12th district, published a scathing ad on her Twitter account earlier this afternoon slamming Pelosi’s “decades long regime” for ruining San Francisco.

Titled “Unrecognizable”, the 30-second spot highlights how feces and needles have taken over the streets under Pelosi’s tenure. It also references Pelosi’s use of government planes to travel around the world, where she has spent thousands upon thousands on booze and pricey meals.

What has happened to San Fransisco under @SpeakerPelosi’s regime over the past several decades is disgusting & immoral. #NastyNancy has left us buried in needles, feces. I promise to clean up our streets, restore humanity & morals. With @realDonaldTrump’s help.. we can do it! pic.twitter.com/7OSz1QLJre — DeAnna for Congress🇺🇸vs Nancy (@DeAnna4Congress) January 14, 2020

San Francisco has been under scrutiny over the past few years due to the radical left-wing policies that have encouraged people to defecate and do drugs on the sidewalks in full view of the public. City officials have even had to hire “poop patrol” agents with taxpayer dollars to collect and remove human feces from sidewalks and roadways. The agents make $184,000 a year, according to Business Insider.

Lorraine had previously organized a cleanup of San Francisco and will be participating in activist Scott Pressler’s efforts to clean up the streets of San Francisco, which will take place in early February.

We also understand that Ms. Lorraine will be launching the “SFPoopPetition” this week ahead of Pressler’s visit to garner volunteers to help assist in her cleanup efforts over the next few months. Those looking to help her scoop the poop, can look out for the petition at sfpooppetition.com.

