In what is being viewed by supporters of the president as a huge cave on the part of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, she said on Tuesday she’ll forward two articles of impeachment – obstruction and abuse of power – against the president to the Senate on Wednesday.

She’s been holding the articles, the result of her political impeachment against President Trump, for weeks, apparently trying to exert some sort of influence over the Senate, where the Constitution calls for a trial on her accusations.

However, once the paperwork is processed and given to the Senate, and the House designates those who will accuse the president, Pelosi is out of the picture.

The Washington Examiner reported she said, “The American people deserve the truth, and the Constitution demands a trial. The House will now proceed with a vote on transmitting the articles of impeachment and naming impeachment managers on Wednesday, Jan. 15. The president and the senators will be held accountable.”

However, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell bluntly has said that the Senate will be the group that decides how it runs a trial, which appears to be more likely now with some GOP members saying they’d like to hear more information.

There had been the option that the Senate simply would take a vote and by a simple 51-senator majority dismiss the House allegations against the president.

But The Hill said that appears less likely now.

In fact, Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., said that Senate Republicans do not have the necessary votes for an outright dismissal.

That favors other Republicans who say they want more information, possibly including testimony from Joe Biden and his son Hunter. It was Hunter who, while his father was vice president and in charge of Ukraine issues for Barack Obama, set up a sweetheart deal to get paid $83,000 a month to be on the board of Ukrainian gas company Burisma.

Then his father, as vice president, went on video publicly boasting about how he threatened Ukraine with the loss of American aid if officials didn’t fire a prosecutor reportedly looking into corruption at Burisma, which was paying Hunter Biden.

Blunt, the report said, confirmed, “I think our members generally are not interested in a motion to dismiss. … Certainly there aren’t 51 votes for a motion to dismiss.”

But analysts still are forecasting an acquittal in the GOP-majority Senate, especially since a conviction requires a 67-vote supermajority.

House Democrats only, and not even all of them, adopted two articles of impeachment on Dec. 19.

Since then, Pelosi has simply refused to make any move with them. Reports confirm she was trying “to force the Senate GOP to agree to call certain Trump administration officials to testify.”

These are witnesses that the Democrats could have fought to hear from in their House proceedings.

However, calling witnesses demanded by the Democrats also likely would mean calling witnesses demanded by the majority GOP, which could leave the Bidens on the witness stand describing Hunter’s lucrative payoff.

Senators have said they’ll use a process they used regarding Bill Clinton, who was impeached 20 years ago, and they’ll decide on witnesses after the process gets started.

It was AP that reported for whatever reason Pelosi decided to end her “blockade.”

Trump is accused of pushing Ukraine to investigate the Bidens’ possible corruption.

McConnell has described Pelosi’s demands as “bizarro world.”