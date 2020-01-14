A new poll finds 47% of young Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents believe that other countries are better than the United States.

And many in the 18 to 29 demographic say it would be acceptable for other countries to become as militarily powerful as the U.S., according to the survey by Pew Research.

Pew said the share of Democrats saying other countries are superior to the U.S. is higher than at any point since the pollster first asked the question in 2011.

Among Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents age 50 and older, just 20% agree that other countries are superior to the U.S.

“This poll demonstrates the dramatic shift in the Democrat party’s base, and the potential schism between traditional Democrat voters and young and woke progressives,” Pew said.

Overall, a majority of adults, 61%, say the U.S. should maintain its status as the world’s greatest military superpower.

But 55% of Democrats under 30 admit say it would be acceptable if other nations became as militarily powerful.

Among young Republicans and Republican-leaning independents, only 19% of adults under 30 agree.

Among Republicans ages 50 and older, just 4% agree it would be acceptable.