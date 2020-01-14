Rapper Cardi B suggested Monday that she might entertain the idea of running for Congress.

On Sunday, the rapper, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, wrote on Twitter, “I think I want to be a politician. I really love government even tho I don’t agree with Goverment.”

She followed up that thought on Monday, writing that she “deadass have sooo much ideas that make sense” and that if she returns to school, then she would have the opportunity to “shake the table.”

The Grammy award-winning rapper floated the idea just days after she said that she would be “filing for my Nigerian citizenship” in response to President Donald Trump authorizing the airstrike that killed Iranian military leader and terrorist Qassem Soleimani.

“Its sad this man is putting Americans live in danger. Dumbest move Trump did till date …I’m filing for my Nigerian citizenship,” Cardi B said, adding in a follow-up tweet, “Picking my tribe.”

Cardi B, who has become an international superstar, is often outspoken about her political beliefs. She supports Sen. Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign, advocates for gun control, and often uses her platform to speak out against injustices that impact the black community, such as police brutality.

But Cardi B has also made headlines for advocating a traditionally conservative policy: lower taxes.

“So you know the government is taking 40 percent of my taxes and Uncle Sam, I want to know what you’re doing with my f***ing tax money!” she said in a viral 2018 video. “When you donate, like, to a kid from a foreign country, they give you updates of what they’re doing with your donation. I want to know what you’re doing with my f***ing tax money!”

(Content warning: Rough language):