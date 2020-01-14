House Democrats on Tuesday released new evidence as part of their impeachment inquiry into President TrumpDonald John Trump Democratic challenger on Van Drew’s party switch: ‘He betrayed our community’ Rand Paul pledges to force Hunter Biden vote if GOP backs Dem impeachment witnesses Trump plans to divert .2 billion from Pentagon for border wall construction: report MORE, saying the documents would be included as part of the official record it will send to the Senate before it begins impeachment proceedings next week.

Included in the documents are phone records, documents and other materials from Lev Parnas, an associate of Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiEnergy Department agrees to begin releasing Ukraine-related records Here’s what happens next on impeachment Bloomberg gets first congressional endorsement MORE. Parnas was among several figures involved in efforts to get Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden most trusted among Democratic primary voters on foreign relations: poll Russia hacked Ukrainian gas company at center of impeachment inquiry: report Warren: Sanders said a woman could not win the White House MORE, one of Trump’s top political rivals.

The documents also include text messages between Giuliani and Parnas about former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch Marie YovanovitchTrump must be removed — for more than reasons offered in impeachment Giuliani says he’s ‘more of a Jew’ than George Soros US diplomat William Taylor to leave Ukraine post at the beginning of January MORE as well as a letter from Giuliani to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky requesting a meeting in May 2019, before Giuliani scrapped a trip to Ukraine.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff Adam Bennett SchiffHere’s what happens next on impeachment This week: Impeachment spotlight shifts to the Senate Trump bemoans ‘stigma’ of impeachment MORE (D-Calif.) wrote in a letter to House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler Jerrold (Jerry) Lewis NadlerThis week: Impeachment spotlight shifts to the Senate Five lingering questions as impeachment heads to Senate Voters see slightly more GOP partisanship on impeachment: Poll MORE (D-N.Y.) on Tuesday that there were additional documents beyond the ones released that contain “call records with sensitive personal information that should be protected from public disclosure.”

Read the documents disclosed by the House Democratic chairmen here: