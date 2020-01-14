President Donald Trump’s decision to impose sanctions on Iran following the country’s attack on an Iraqi base that houses U.S. troops was a “measured response,” according Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., on Newsmax TV.

“I think it’s great that the president has on Twitter, multiple different times, tweeted in different languages his support for the Iranian protesters and let them know the U.S. supports what they’re trying to do, to overthrow this dictator regime in Iran and to have some type of change there,” Steube told “American Agenda” on Tuesday.

“And I think it’s very important that the American people and then the world, as it is, gets an opportunity to hear and to see what’s going on there, cause a lot of times things happen there and the world doesn’t get to see the atrocities that are going on in Iran.”

When asked if regime change in Iran is an option, Stuebe said, “I don’t know.”

“I’m sure the president has a lot more intelligence on those issues than we in Congress do, but the Middle East is a difficult place,” Steube added. “Middle East policy is a difficult place, but I support what the president’s doing. I think he’s had a great policy. I think he’s been very good in being measured in his response.”

Steube added, “after Iran attacked those bases in Iraq, he didn’t respond militarily, which he could have. And I think that shows a great level of measured response by our president.”

