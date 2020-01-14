Rep. Jim Jordan said Tuesday that he hopes the Senate dismisses impeachment charges against President Donald Trump “right away” after the House sends the articles over, as the “facts are on the president’s side.”

“I hope they dismiss this and we can get an acquittal right away,” the Ohio Republican told Fox News’ “Fox and Friends.” “All the facts are on the president’s side.”

Meanwhile, if witnesses are to be called, it’s important that both sides get to bring in testimony, said Jordan.

“You can’t just let the Democrats get the witnesses they want,” said Jordan. “We’ve already had the most unfair process I’ve ever seen on the House side. Republicans weren’t given subpoena authority, the president had no due process, he couldn’t cross-examine witnesses.”

Further, he said, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, presiding over the House hearings, prevented witnesses from answering questions from Republicans during depositions.

“We’ve had the most unfair process I’ve ever seen,” said Jordan. “You can’t go to the Senate and say, ‘Oh, we’re only going to let the Democrats get the witnesses they want.’ I hope they don’t do that.”

The facts are all on Trump’s side, Jordan added.

“I hope they dismiss this and we can get an acquittal right away, but if they go to witnesses, you’re going to have to have both sides, and we would love to hear from the whistleblower,” said Jordan, pointing out that out of 435 members of the house, only Schiff knows the identity of the whistleblower, whose report on Trump’s call with Ukraine’s president sparked the impeachment inquiry.

Jordan also said impeachment has “backfired” on Democrats, as “the truth still wins in the end.”

“The American people understand facts, they understand the truth and they understand that the president did nothing wrong, and furthermore, they appreciate what the president is doing in spite of the relentless attack from the left,” he said.