There appear to be two significant developments as it relates to Tom Brady’s future, which were revealed on Tuesday’s The Greg Hill Show by Greg Hill himself.

Listen to your team news NOW.

“The Brady suite at Gillette Stadium where (Gisele Bundchen) has been known to watch her husband play football has been cleaned out,” he said.

Hill added: “It would appear to be, by those who are in the know, that it has been cleaned out in way that perhaps it has never has been cleaned out before.”

In addition, Hill said Brady and his family have already moved out of their Brookline, Massachusetts home and moved into their recently purchased home in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Of course, Brady will be a free agent on March 18 for the first time in his NFL career.

Appearing on Westwood One Radio with Jim Gray over the weekend, Brady said he will not be rushing to make any determination on his future.

“The contract things I think a week after the season, I would say these things haven’t even started to pick up,” Brady said. “That is not my concern at this point. It has been about decompressing and lessen my mind a little bit and resting my body and spending time with the people who have supported me over the last six months.”

He added: “Like I said, I’ve loved playing football and I have loved playing for this organization, so I really don’t know what it is going to look like moving forward and I am just taking things day-by-day. We’re a week removed from the end of our season. There’s a lot of time to figure these things out. I don’t think any player or team is ready to make any commitments at this point and I am sure as the offseason progresses those things will take care of themselves.”

Brady can re-sign with the Patriots at any point, but cannot speak to other teams until the legal tampering window opens on March 16.

Listen to The Greg Hill Show audio below (Brady information begins around 15:00).

Related: Drug charges against Patrick Chung conditionally dismissed