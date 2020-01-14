Iran is planning to sue President Donald Trump over the killing of Gen. Qassem Soleimani, according to the Tehran Times.

“We intend to file lawsuits in the Islamic Republic, Iraq and The Hague Court (International Court of Justice) against the military and government of America and against Trump,” said Iran’s judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaeili said.

“There is no doubt that the U.S. military has done a terrorist act assassinating Guards Commander Lt. Gen. Soleimani and second-in-command of Iraq Popular Mobilization Units Abu Mahdi al- Muhandis… and Trump has confessed doing the crime.” The firmest reason for accusing an individual is his confession.”

And he added: “We will initially file a lawsuit in Iran, which is legal under the Islamic Penal Code.”

Esmaeili also said steps will be taken to end America’s presence in the region.

“The enemies are after creating crises in the region and in Iran and their main plan and plot is to wage a soft war and create a media frenzy,” he added.

The New York Post reported that the White House did not immediately respond to a request to comment on the report.