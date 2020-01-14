The individual who posted a video online showing Iran shot down a Ukrainian jetliner has been arrested by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, according to a new report.

What are the details?

Business Insider reported Tuesday that Iran’s “semi-official” outlet Fars News Agency announced that the person who shared the video — which was posted prior to Tehran admitting its military had shot down the airplane — has been detained by the IRGC, the same branch of the Iranian Armed Forces that claimed responsibility for missile strikes on Iraqi bases housing U.S. troops last week.

Iran initially denied shooting down the Boeing 737 on Jan.8, refusing to hand over the plane’s black box while vowing to investigate what led to the tragedy that killed all 176 people on board. The next day, the video showing the moment the Ukrainian airliner was hit over Iran began circulating online and its authenticity was confirmed by The New York Times.

Days later, the Iranian regime finally took responsibility for downing the plane, and protests erupted in the country over the government’s attempt to deny involvement.

On Tuesday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani made a televised speech, according to the Daily Mail, where the leader promised an investigation and harsh punishment for the individuals found responsible for the plane being shot down. Rouhani called the incident an “unforgiveable error.”

Also on Tuesday, The New York Times released addition footage showing two Iranian missiles hit the Ukrainian airplane.

Anything else?

During Rouhani’s speech, he also sought to place blame on America for his military shooting down the Ukrainian plane. According to CBS News, the Iranian president said, “It was the U.S. that caused such an incident to take place.”

The regime has attempted to shift blame onto the Trump administration for the downing of the jetliner, accusing President Donald Trump of escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran when he ordered airstrikes that killed Iranian general and known terrorist Qassem Soleimani on Jan. 2.