The University of Southern California has taken action by firing three officials with ties to the college admissions scandal involving actress Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli, according to a report.

According to TMZ, who broke the story:

The university just fired 3 officials — CFO Steve Lopes, senior associate athletic director Ron Orr and associate athletic director Scott Jacobson. USC hasn’t said why they were canned, but we’ve confirmed all 3 were heavily involved in fundraising efforts for Trojan athletics.

Donna Heinel, who USC already fired. We’re told Rick Singer. TMZ broke the story … Mossimo wrote a check for $50k, payable directly to USC. Sources connected to the case told us the check was sent to another athletics director,, who USC already fired. We’re told the check was sent at the direction of the scandal ringleader,

Lori and Mossimo contend they were making a donation on the up and up — and for that reason, one of their key witnesses could be former Athletic Director Pat Haden. He talked about his fundraising mission back in 2011, saying the Trojans needed to keep donor checks coming in to ‘feed the beast.’

The firings represent the fourth termination of a USC athletic Department official over the scandal. Senior Associate Athletic Director Donna Heinel was fired the same day federal authorities announced the indictments last March.

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn