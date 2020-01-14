Former Trump National Security Advisor and retired Army Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn filed a motion Tuesday to withdraw his guilty plea in a November 2017 plea deal, according to his lawyer, Sidney Powell.

We just filed a Motion to Withdraw the plea of @GenFlynn because the government acted in bad faith, with vindictiveness, and breached the plea agreement pursuant to which he has cooperated fully at great personal expense and “held back nothing” according to #prosecuters until @GenFlynn refused to LIE on demand from #prosecutors in EDVA in Rafiekian case. Van Grack exploded–now his new sentencing memo seeks to send #Flynn to prison#BadFaith#breach@BarbaraRedgate @JosephJFlynn1 @flynn_neill @GoJackFlynn #Flynn is innocent #FlynnWasSetUp.

Powell also said in a statement sent to OANN’s Jack Posobiec:

Gen. Flynn is innocent of all charges, the government’s allegations are false, and evidence the government released only recently needs to be reviewed and addressed. Mr. Flynn was always truthful, and future filings will make that clear. Gen. Flynn has been targeted by vindictive and unprincipled prosecutors.

She argued that Flynn upheld his end of the plea deal in being truthful, but the government did not uphold its end and tried to coerce Flynn to lie.

“When the government breaches its agreement with a defendant, counsel is obligated to seek the appropriate remedy — here, withdrawal of his plea,” she said.

