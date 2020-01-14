Senate Minority Leader Charles SchumerCharles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerWatchdog group requests ethics probe into McConnell over impeachment remarks Congressional leaders have been shadow boxing on impeachment Pelosi set to send impeachment articles to the Senate next week MORE (D-N.Y.) asked “how low can the president go” in response to the doctored image President Trump Donald John Trump Democratic challenger on Van Drew’s party switch: ‘He betrayed our community’ Rand Paul pledges to force Hunter Biden vote if GOP backs Dem impeachment witnesses Trump plans to divert .2 billion from Pentagon for border wall construction: report MORE retweeted on Monday of Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiA time for war, a time for peace — and always a time to defend America Here’s what happens next on impeachment Overnight Defense: Trump says it ‘doesn’t really matter’ if Soleimani was plotting imminent attack | Pompeo won’t testify before House panel on Iran | Investigation finds Pensacola base shooting was terrorism MORE (D-Calif.) wearing Muslim garments in front of an Iranian flag.

“The foreign policy that he has created … can be summarized in three words: Erratic, impulsive and egotistical,” Schumer added in a Tuesday interview on The View.

The image retweeted by Trump was posted by Twitter user @D0wn_Under, who tweeted it with the caption “The corrupted Dems trying their best to come to the Ayatollah’s rescue.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Jasmine El-Gamal, former President Obama’s adviser for the Middle East, tweeted that Trump’s behavior is “deeply damaging” to Muslims in the United States, as it suggests being Muslim is incompatible with being loyal to America.

“The picture highlights a deeply disturbing truth, which is that this President thinks that a good way to insult someone is by painting them as Muslim or as sympathetic to a Muslim country,” she tweeted.

When asked on Fox News why the president would retweet such an image, White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham Stephanie GrishamTrump criticized for retweeting image of Pelosi, Schumer in Muslim attire Trump says it doesn’t matter if Soleimani posed an imminent threat Ex-White House press, military officials call on Grisham to restart regular briefings MORE said Trump did so to accuse Democrats of siding with terrorists.

“I think the president is making clear that the Democrats are, have been parroting Iranian talking points and almost taking the side of terrorists and those who were out to kill the Americans,” Grisham said.