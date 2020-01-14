On Monday, Sean Hannity announced on his top-rated radio show that he will launch the forthcoming investigative bombshell book Profiles in Corruption: Abuse of Power by America’s Progressive Elite by five-time New York Times bestselling author and Breitbart News senior contributor Peter Schweizer.

“Our friend Peter Schweizer, I have learned, has his new book coming out one week from tomorrow. He will launch it one week from today on this show. It’s Profiles in Corruption,” Hannity announced.

As Hannity noted, the upcoming Schweizer book rocketed to #1 on Amazon ten days before it hits bookstores.

“It hit #1 on Amazon ten days before the release,” said Hannity. “You know why? Look how ahead of the curve he was on so many other occasions. I mean, he does a lot of really good work. He was the first one to discover the Clinton Foundation, Burisma Holdings, etc.”

According to Axios’s Mike Allen, who exclusively announced the book’s publication, Profiles in Corruption’s table of contents includes chapters on leading progressives including: Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar, Eric Garcetti, Sherrod Brown, and Cory Booker. It also includes Kamala Harris on the cover. Schweizer, who is the president of the Government Accountability Institute, and his GAI team of investigators reportedly spent a year and a half researching the book.

Publishing giant HarperCollins says Profiles in Corruption: Abuse of Power by America’s Progressive Elite will hit bookstores nationwide on January 21.