The Senate will vote to acquit President Donald Trump on the charges alleged in the articles of impeachment against him rather to dismiss the case and that will be a “much better outcome” for him, Sen. Ted Cruz predicted Tuesday.

“The reason why this ends with an acquittal is very simple,” the Texas Republican told Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom.” “They haven’t met the constitutional threshold. The Constitution specifies, for the impeachment of a president, that you have to demonstrate bribery, treason, or other high crimes and misdemeanors…they haven’t even alleged the president has a speeding ticket.”

Cruz said he believes the Senate has decided to allow both sides to present their cases in the “exact same way” the indictment of former President Bill Clinton took place.

“In other words, it will start with opening arguments from the House managers,” said Cruz. “They will get a full and fair opportunity to present their case, and then it will move to opening arguments from the White House defense team.”

Then the case will move to the senators, and the process “won’t be orderly,” said Cruz.

“Senators have to write down our questions,” he said. “We submit our questions in writing and the chief justice will ask the questions for us. At that point then, the debates will happen about whether or not to dismiss the case or to vote a final verdict then or to take up witnesses. I expect a contentious debate decision, probably about two weeks from now.”

Meanwhile, the Senate trial will guarantee Trump a chance to defend himself, said Cruz.

“The president has a legal team,” said Cruz. “It is led by the White House counsel, Pat Cipollone…they will be able to present opening arguments, they will be able to present evidence, they will be able to call witnesses if they choose…one of the important things to remember, it’s not the Senate that chooses to call witnesses. It is the prosecution or the defense.”