A Democratic senator said Tuesday that he has enough Republican support to pass a measure limiting President Donald Trump’s ability to take on military action against Iran without congressional authorization.

The Hill reported that Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) said he was able to pick up the extra votes on an amended version of a war powers resolution that he introduced earlier this month.

“I’ve got 51 declared votes on version two” with “more considering getting on board,” Kaine said.

Republican Sens. Rand Paul (Ky.) and Mike Lee (Utah) voiced their support for Kaine’s effort last week. At a Democratic leadership news conference on Tuesday, Kaine named Sen. Todd Young (R-Ind.) and Susan Collins (R-Maine) as the other two Republicans supporting the revised measure. He added that there are “a number of other Republicans who are looking at it as well.”

The Hill reported that Kaine’s changes to the resolution include removing language that directly mentions Trump by name, which some found to be too political.

At the news conference, Kaine said the amended version would be available for consideration in the upper chamber next week.

“The good news is this: We now have a majority of colleagues — Democratic and Republican — who will stand strong for the principle that we shouldn’t be at war without a vote of Congress,” the senator said.

In a statement, Collins said that “Congress cannot be sidelined on these important decisions” and that “the Kaine resolution would continue to allow the President to respond to emergencies created by aggression from any hostile nation, including Iran, and to repel an imminent attack by Iran.”

The first version of Kaine’s resolution was introduced in the wake of the U.S. airstrike that killed Iranian general and terrorist Qassem Soleimani. Even if the measure passes, it’s highly unlikely to overcome a presidential veto.