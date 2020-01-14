Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) joined America’s Newsroom on Tuesday morning to discuss the upcoming impeachment trial in the US Senate.

During the discussion Senator Cruz said he sees Republicans calling a witness and then giving Democrats a chance to call a witness.

This is exactly what did not happen in the US House of Representatives. Republicans were NEVER allowed to call witnesses, were cut off during questioning, were and are still prevented from sharing all of the closed door testimony that would exonerate President Trump.

But Ted Cruz sees a fair process in the US Senate where Democrats are treated with kindness and respect?

This is why Republicans lose.

Democrats play smash-mouth politics and Republicans playing Robert’s Rules.

At some point Republicans must wake up and see these bastards are liars and criminals.

At this point it appears Senate Republicans are not up for this fight.

At the end of the interview Senator Ted Cruz said the impeachment trial will likely last from 2 to 6 weeks.

The post Senator Ted Cruz: Democrats Should Get to Call Witnesses, Impeachment Trial Should Last 2-6 Weeks (VIDEO) appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.