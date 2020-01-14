A former federal government agent has admitted to spying on investigative reporter Sharyl Attkisson, she explains in a posting on her website.

“A former U.S. government agent has admitted participating in the illegal government surveillance on then-CBS New[s] investigative reporter Sharyl Attkisson,” her site posted recently. “The insider has identified former U.S. Attorney Rod Rosenstein as the person responsible for the project.”

She continued, “As a result of the new admission, Attkisson and her family are filing suit against Rosenstein and four other men allegedly involved. According to the lawsuit, the illegal surveillance was conducted against Attkisson and other U.S. citizens under a government operation based at the U.S. attorney’s office in Baltimore, Maryland.”

Attkisson, who has won five Emmys and the Edward R. Murrow award for investigative reporting, appeared with talk show host Glenn Beck this week to talk about the developments.

The Blaze, Beck’s own publication, explained the spying on Attkisson’s laptop computers and telephones happened from 2011 to 2014, under the Barack Obama administration.

The video, with details:

At her own website, Attkisson explains: “The plaintiffs first acquired the details regarding key individuals involved in the surveillance in August, 2019, from a person involved in the wrongdoing who has come forward to provide information. Prior to that time, the government and its agents and representatives had denied that any such conduct had occurred, including denials in court pleadings and argument.”

She reported her court action alleges in 2011 “defendants Shawn Henry, Shaun Bridges, Robert Clarke and Ryan White, all of whom were government employees connected to a special multi-agency federal government task force based in Baltimore, Maryland, were ordered by defendant Rosenstein to conduct home computer surveillance on Attkisson and other U.S. citizens.”

She continued, “At the time Attkisson …. was a CBS News investigative correspondent who was uncovering news about the Department of Justice’s ‘gun walking’ operation known as Fast and Furious. Attkisson’s reporting of the case ultimately was recognized with an Edward R. Murrow award and an Emmy.”

The scandal was just one of a multitude during the Obama era. Federal officials decided to allow unacceptable purchasers to obtain guns in the United States, and then track them to their criminal owners in the Mexican drug cartels. However, authorities simply lost track of the powerful weapons they allowed to be processed, and many ended up being used in drug cartels wars.

Attkisson reported that the “remote surveillance” continued as she also reported on Islamic extremist attacks on Americans in Benghazi, Libya, another major scandal for the Obama administration.

She also reported that “a former FBI Unit Chief has signed a sworn affidavit confirming that forensics prove U.S. government software was used in illegal surveillance on Attkisson and family.”

She reported:

Leslie Szwajkowski, an attorney, headed up the FBI’s Electronic Surveillance Technology Section. He says that a colleague asked him for help in examining Attkisson’s computer in late 2012. Szwajkowski says a forensics exam conducted by a technician with expertise in government surveillance tools confirmed that spyware proprietary to a federal agency was found in Attkisson’s computer. Szwajkowski says he and his colleagues were “shocked” and “outraged” to learn the government was spying on a journalist.

Attkisson, in fact, has been fighting what she repeatedly has described as government spying on her, and her computers, for several years already.

Her latest includes allegations that Szwajkowksi confirmed the “remote intruders” had full access to her files, photographs, keystrokes, and internet activities.