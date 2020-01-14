Sentiment among U.S. small businesses unexpectedly cooled at the end of 2019 after climbing to a four-month high in November.

The National Federation of Independent Business’s index of optimism fell to 102.7 in December from 104.7 a month earlier.

The median forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a reading of 104.6. Six of the report’s 10 components declined, led by a gauge of earnings and several measures related to the labor market.

Key Insights

Even with the decline last month, the index finished 2019 above the two-year low of 101.2 it posted at the start of last year, indicating small companies remain upbeat about the economy’s prospects.

The NFIB’s measures of economic expectations and sales expectations both improved in December.

The report follows a mostly uneventful jobs report that implied economic growth was easing and raised concerns about wage growth stagnation.

As reported last week, fewer small businesses said they plan to add to headcounts or boost capital spending.

The group’s measure of earnings erased all of November’s 10-point gain, according to the report.