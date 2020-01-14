The Force may be with him, but not the Face.

Star Wars star Mark Hamill has announced that he is quitting Facebook. He criticized the company’s policy on political ads and said he was “disappointed” with Facebook’s founder Mark Zuckerberg.

“So disappointed that #MarkZuckerberg values profit more than truthfulness that I’ve decided to delete my @Facebook account. I know this is a big ‘Who Cares?’ for the world at large, but I’ll sleep better at night,” he wrote — on Twitter. He hashtagged the post “#PatriotismOverProfits.”

So disappointed that #MarkZuckerberg values profit more than truthfulness that I’ve decided to delete my @Facebook account. I know this is a big “Who Cares?” for the world at large, but I’ll sleep better at night. #PatriotismOverProfits 🇲🇾>💰 https://t.co/seb2eJMTo6 — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) January 12, 2020

For some reason, Hamill included a Malaysian flag. He later corrected that with this post:

🇺🇸>💰 — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) January 13, 2020

Hamill’s original tweet has drawn more than 6,000 replies and has been retweeted 21,000 times. More than 175,000 have liked the post.

Hamill’s move follows an announcement from Facebook last week that it would allow politicians to run advertisements on the social media platform without policing the veracity of their content. In his tweet, Hamill linked a New York Times story about Facebook’s decision.

Rob Leathern, Facebook’s director of product management, defended the move, saying, “Ultimately, we don’t think decisions about political ads should be made by private companies.”

“In the absence of regulation, Facebook and other companies are left to design their own policies. We have based ours on the principle that people should be able to hear from those who wish to lead them, warts and all, and that what they say should be scrutinized and debated in public,” Leathern said.

Other high-profile figures who have deleted their accounts include the singer Cher, comedian Will Ferrell, actor Jim Carrey and Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak.

“Borat” actor Sacha Baron Cohen criticized Facebook in a November speech as he accepted an award from the Anti-Defamation League, saying that if Facebook had existed during Adolf Hitler’s reign atop the Third Reich, he could have posted “30-second ads on his ‘solution’ to the ‘Jewish problem.’”

Facebook fired back, saying Cohen “misrepresented Facebook’s policies” because Facebook bans hate speech.

Hamill deeply loathes President Trump. He even takes his animosity toward Trump out on his grandchildren.

In September, first daughter Ivanka Trump posted a photo of her family wherein her youngest son, three-year-old Theodore, was dressed as a Stormtrooper. She captioned the post, “The Force is strong in my family.”

Hamill responded: “You misspelled ‘Fraud,’” adding the hashtag #GoForceYourself.”

Weeks after Trump was elected, Hamill lashed out.

“I’m in total denial,” Hamill told The Daily Beast. The actor who played Luke Skywalker, who now hosts a show called “Pop Culture Quest,” said: “I’m glad I have [the show] to take my mind off what’s going on. Because if you look at what’s being assembled for our government it’s like, yikes. It’s a who’s-who of really despicable people.”

While he may have quit Facebook, Hamill remains active on Twitter and Instagram (which, by the way, is owned by Facebook). Twitter, though, has banned all political advertisements from its platform, with the company’s chief executive Jack Dorsey tweeting that he believed “political message reach should be earned, not bought.”