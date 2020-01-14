President and Mrs. Trump attended the LSU-Clemson national championship football game at the Superdome in New Orleans last night. LSU prevailed 42-25 to complete its historic season.

The crowd roared when President Trump was announced. White House social media director Dan Scavino tweeted the video below.

President Trump and First Lady Melania attend the #NationalChampionship at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana…. pic.twitter.com/zsS8ofdhNi — Dan Scavino (@DanScavino) January 14, 2020

Scavino’s video doesn’t quite capture the enthusiasm displayed by the crowd. The Daily Wire’s Ryan Saavedra compiles two more angles on the crowd reaction. The first provides the view from the broadcast of the game.

The crowd went absolutely wild for @realDonaldTrump

and @FLOTUS

at the College Football National Championship game as they walked onto the field. Chants of “USA” broke out. This is America.#LSUvsCLEM pic.twitter.com/dEn6MjDai8 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 14, 2020

Saavedra then serves up USA Today’s tweet of a video taken from a different spot in the stadium documenting cheers even louder than they appeared on the broadcast.

The reaction inside Mercedes-Benz Superdome to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump walked onto the field. pic.twitter.com/DgbWxvy6cW — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) January 14, 2020

In a sidebar to the Trumps’ attendance and reception at the game last night, FOX News reports that “Vince Vaughn faces liberal outrage after he was seen with Trump during national championship game.” TDS strikes deep.