We need to indulge in a little TV nostalgia before tonight’s big show begins.

Cheers was a huge hit for NBC in the 1980s, mostly because of seriously sharp writing, but also because of the will-they/won’t-they chemistry between Sam & Diane. Every Thursday night, millions tuned in to see if this would be the week they finally stopped fighting and started… well, you know.

After that, NBC execs were forever on the lookout for the next Sam & Diane. The order went out to all their showrunners: “Give us the next Sam & Diane!” My favorite response to the call came in the mid-’90s on the all-too-shortlived Newsradio. The producers had the perfect setup for the next Sam & Diane with Dave & Lisa, who were young, attractive, and the actors (Dave Foley and Maura Tierney) had terrific chemistry. But the producers of Newsradio were more than a bit subversive, and instead of drawing out the tension for years, Sam & Diane-style, had Dave & Lisa getting it on (off-screen, of course) in the first or second episode.

The reason I bring this up is that the media seems to think that Liz & Bernie could be the next Sam & Diane. Except, instead of romantic fireworks, they’re hoping for a long-awaited political slugfest between two feisty rivals who haven’t done much more than tease audiences for months now.

That’s the smoke. But the fire should aimed at Joe Biden, whose commanding lead with black primary voters makes him the odds-on favorite to win the nomination.

So Bernie doesn’t think a woman can win, and Liz is mad that he’s undermining her — but so what? Unless somebody can knock Joe down a peg or two, instead of winning their party’s nomination, Liz & Bernie will be fighting over the scraps of who might get to be Secretary of the Department of Stuff Biden Wouldn’t Even Do When He Was Veep. And even that’s on the unlikely assumption that Biden could actually beat Trump.

Anyway, that’s my pre-debate take. The real debate drunkblog begins in five…

