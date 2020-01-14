Singer, actress Mandy Moore, who plays Rebecca Pearson on the hit show “This is Us,” will be campaigning for Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg in Iowa ahead of the primary vote.

“Moore joined Buttigieg on the trial in Iowa Monday as Democratic candidates are making their final appeal to voters ahead of the last debate before the Iowa caucuses next month,” reports CNN.

In response to criticisms that Pete Buttigieg connects only to wealthy liberal elites, Moor said she doesn’t “think that Hollywood even knows what to do with him.” This critique of the Indiana mayor got fully displayed during the last presidential debate when Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) openly trashed him for hosting a fundraiser in a wine cave.

“The Mayor just recently had a fundraiser that was held in a wine cave full of crystals and served $900 a bottle wine,” Warren said. “Think about who comes to that. He had promised that every fundraiser he would do would be open door but this one was closed door. We made the decision many years ago that rich people in smoke-filled rooms would not pick the next President of the United States.”

“I’m not the most political person publicly. Privately, it’s something I’m obsessed with, but when I first saw Pete and came to learn about him and his campaign, it was a no-brainer, I had to support,” she later said.

Mandy Moore introduced Buttigieg during an open public town hall in Iowa, praising him for his service to the nation as well as his intelligence.

“I don’t think that Hollywood even knows what to do with him. He’s that much of an original right? He’s a Midwestern mayor who took office at 29 and turned around a city on the brink. He’s a Navy veteran who saw firsthand the cost of endless war. But he’s also just this brilliant, plain spoken millennial who speaks half a dozen languages!” Moore said. “And honestly, I think that’s, that’s what we need right now in this country. Because we’re not in a TV show. This isn’t a movie, right? It’s our reality, and the reality is our country’s in crisis.”

Speaking with CNN, Moore said she felt compelled to endorse Buttigieg at the risk of alienating her fanbase.

“I don’t think that anyone can sit this one out. I again, have been sort of hesitant to speak out politically in the past,” Moore told CNN. “Because of that fear of people, I think, people often believe that people in the public eye shouldn’t have a seat at the table in terms of offering what their opinion may be when it comes to politics, and I just I disagree.”

“I think we all need to use whatever platform we have to not only educate ourselves about the different candidates that are out there, but to get out and vote. I mean, this is, it’s too important to stay silent,” she said.

Though Moore is now campaigning for the mayor in Iowa, she told CNN that she would go to whatever state his campaign team sends her.

“I mean, I’ll go wherever the campaign wants to deploy me I am. I am a proud surrogate, and I’ll do whatever I have to do,” she said.

Buttigieg also previously received an endorsement from actor Kevin Costner.